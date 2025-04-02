Just as truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds became the mainstay option for immersive music listening, portable Bluetooth speakers are also the most ubiquitous in their respective segment. Despite everything, the market for the traditional variants of these products remains steady. Klipsch introduces a new “premium fully horn-loaded loudspeaker.” This is the Klipschorn AK7.

As far as we could tell, consumers nowadays typically choose smaller form factors when it comes to audio equipment. Not only do these save space, but the majority are designed to blend with contemporary interiors. Thus, bookshelf speakers and soundbars are more popular alternatives out there.

Nevertheless, freestanding models are what discerning enthusiasts would recommend in a heartbeat. The Klipschorn AK7 exudes old-school luxury courtesy of the classy book-matched veneers. Klipsch is shipping the loudspeakers in American Auburn, American Walnut, and Black Ash.

The darker hue is probably your best pick as it is less likely to clash with most types of decor. Meanwhile, the other two shades of brown are perfect for rooms primarily adorned with timber. Each unit measures 53.25″ x 31.5″ x 28.125″ (HxWxD) and weighs a hefty 260 lbs.

Klipsch covers the Klipschorn AK7 enclosure with silver metallic acoustic fabrics. The K-771 compression driver on a K-792 horn supplies the highs, while the mids and lows are from the K-1133-HP 3″ compression driver and K-33-E 15″ woofer, respectively.

A comprehensive 10-year warranty speaks volumes about the quality and performance of the Klipschorn AK7. Lastly, Klipsch recommends we pair the loudspeakers with the Active Crossover — its heritage active DSP — for distortion-free, audiophile-grade sound.

Images courtesy of Klipsch