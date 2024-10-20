What are the features of a luxury home that would convince you to invest in one? Firstly, let’s just say funding is not an issue and the budget is practically limitless. Many will probably take advantage of this awesome deal and commission something extravagant from scratch. Meanwhile, others might prefer a turnkey affair like Residence No. 3 at 85 Worth.

Although a bespoke build is what we would also choose, a dwelling ready for occupancy right away is appealing. If by chance New York’s Tribeca area is where you want to set up shop, then this listing seems perfect. Residence No. 3 is one of four loft-style homes in the seven-story tower.

The unit spans a total of 4,357 square feet with a 3,984-square-foot interior and a 373-square-foot space allocated for storage. Owners get three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a den. The volumes within flaunt a stylish contemporary motif courtesy of interior designer Paris Forino.

Cast iron, marble, and wood are carefully curated to create a cozy atmosphere. Residence No.3 comes with keyed private elevator access, a mud room, a laundry room, an eat-in kitchen, a laundry room, a great room, a bar, and a fireplace.

Tech-savvy residents will marvel at the bespoke A.I. assistant called Josh. Voice commands allow you to control music, lights, shades, and more. KETRA lighting systems, Sonos sound systems, Stealth Acoustic Invisible speakers, and LUTRON HomeWorks Systems, among others, are also part of the package.

Venture out of Residence No. 3 and drop by the exclusive Worth Club the establishment describes as “a two-story amenity space that surpasses the highest expectations.” the 85 Worth building likewise provides access to a fitness center, steam room, sauna room, massage rooms, a teen gaming room, a children’s imagination room, and a meditation room.

Images courtesy of Eklund|Gomes