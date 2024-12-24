If you were waiting for an exciting tie-in between prominent brands this holiday, here’s one to consider. This is the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon x Fragment — a stylish pair of everyday kicks you’ll want to rock anywhere. Sneakerheads all know whenever the Japanese streetwear brand and the American sportswear manufacturer collaborate, the results always equate to greatness.

Even with just a quick glance, sneakerheads recognize this as a special edition take on the ’97 Air Zoom Spiridon. In our opinion, this version — despite its simplified aesthetic — makes it even sleeker. Nike officially lists two dapper colorways for this silhouette: Blue Void (HF5455-100) and Black (HF5455-001). The former flaunts cool contrasts, while the latter is the tonal option.

“Japanese designer and self-described ‘cultural DJ,’ Hiroshi Fujiwara is synonymous with an eclectic style that’s both sophisticated and expressive,” writes Nike about the Air Zoom Spiridon x Fragment. “Regarded as the “Godfather of Harajuku”—a Tokyo neighborhood he’s credited for transforming—Hiroshi and his Fragment label continue to heavily shape streetwear culture worldwide.”

Call it minimalistic, but many believe this signature look is befitting something with the FRGMT branding. We have an upper made of “premium” textiles with a suede panel wrapping around the shoe just above the midsole. Leather Swoosh logos adorn both sides midfoot with textile heel pull tabs. The Air Zoom Spiridon x Fragment uses lace loops instead of eyelets, while co-branding appears on the sockliners.

Strips of reflective material keep wearers visible to traffic at night. “Originally released as a performance running shoe, the Spiridon played a pivotal role in the evolution of Nike’s pressure-mapped designs built to improve cushioning thanks to full-length Air Zoom,” reads the Air Zoom Spiridon x Fragment product description.

Images courtesy of Nike/Fragment Design