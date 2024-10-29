For the Casiotron’s 50th anniversary in 2024, Casio releases three SKUs that pay tribute to “the world’s first digital watch with an automatic calendar function.” Among the trio, TRN50ZE-1A stands out courtesy of its stainless steel construction with black ion-plating and golden accents. If this fully digital reference is not to your liking, another blackout option is the G-SHOCK MRGB2100B-1A.

From what we could tell, this dapper timekeeper is the first entry ever under the MRG-B2100 Series. Watches bearing the MR-G badge showcase the Japanese company’s meticulous eye for design and use of premium materials.

Everyone needs to know that the G-SHOCK catalog also caters to the luxury market. At first glance, the MRGB2100B-1A exudes minimalist appeal with a tonal motif. However, the $4,800 price tag tells us there’s more to this timepiece than its aesthetics.

Let’s start with the 49.5 mm × 44.4 mm × 13.6 mm case. For truly impressive toughness, the housing is crafted out of titanium with a Cobarion bezel. The exotic alloy framing the dial is four times harder than titanium with a sparkle that supposedly resembles platinum.

G-SHOCK is pairing it with a DAT55G titanium alloy, which is three times as hard as the pure form of the metal. Securing the MRGB2100B-1A to your wrists is a tight-lock, one-press, three-fold clasp.

Another aesthetic element owners will marvel at is the dial as it draws inspiration from the traditional Japanese art of interconnected woodcraft. This joinery technique does not rely on nails and adds a sophisticated decorative latticework pattern.

Moreover, the gaps allow enough light to filter in for solar power generation. G-SHOCK guarantees an extremely durable build quality resistant to shocks, magnets, and moisture. The MRGB2100B-1A is available to purchase right now.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK