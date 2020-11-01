The Omega Pants is “the last pants you’ll ever need.” It can stand all the abuse no matter the weather condition and even over prolonged use.

This pair uses a 3-layer stretch fabric called Graphene, dubbed as the “world’s toughest” because of its versatile and durable quality. It is fully waterproof and windproof, scratchproof, abrasion-resistant, breathable, and stain-repellant. It boasts 4-way stretch fabric for freedom of movement, is warmth self-regulating, bacteriostatic, and equipped with PFC-50 UV protection.

All these qualities make the Omega Pants perfect for tactical or outdoor use as it can withstand extreme conditions. It adapts to your needs as it can transform from long pants into shorts using optional zip-off legs. Meanwhile, all-taped seams ensure durability and YKK zippers enhance its waterproof features.

Storage-wise, this pair gives you all the pockets you can’t find in any casual pants. It has an inner secret zipper pouch, a watch pocket with nylon paracord, a mobile phone pocket, front leg zippered pockets with magnetic storm flaps, and main zippered front pockets.

Moreover, the Omega Pants has a pen or knife pocket, a backside zippered pocket, and even side ventilation pockets. The waist hem comes integrated with 2.5cm belt loops and a side flap with a carabiner loop. For night visibility, it features a Recco reflector. This pair does not compromise on the user’s comfort with pre-shaped knee panels, reinforced crotch, snap buttons with grip, and two-level adjustable hems with magnetic storm flaps. This is truly all-around wear that boasts quality performance and great appeal.

Images courtesy of Graphene-X