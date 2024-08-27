Ask any guy about what made their childhood awesome and most will talk about the popular TV shows about robots. Depending on your age, franchises that debuted at the time still evoke nostalgia. Little did we know Tissot had something in development for fans of Go Nagai’s follow-up to Mazinger Z. This is the PRX UFO Robot Grendizer.

“Witness the historic collaboration between Tissot and UFO Robot Grendizer. This special edition watch brings together Swiss craftsmanship and iconic 70s design with the vibrant energy of manga culture. Celebrating a shared legacy, this collaboration merges two distinct universes into a unique masterpiece,” reads the press materials.

Unlike some tie-ins we’ve featured in the past, the aesthetics of the PRX UFO Robot Grendizer is on the understated side. It’s rendered in a tonneau-shaped, brushed 316L stainless steel case that measures 39.50 mm x 40 mm x 10.9 mm. A sapphire crystal cover protects its deep blue dial with applied baton hour markers.

Cool nods to the series include a script in Katakana that reads “UFO Robot Grendizer” on the flange, a silhouette of the mech on the dial in Swiss Super-LumiNova, and the seconds hand in the shape of the Harken weapon. Furthermore, the exhibition case back shows an engraved bust of the protagonist’s humanoid machine.

Just like the Photo Quantum Reactor that powers the robot, the timepiece runs on a Powermatic 80 self-winding movement. This automatic movement boasts an 80-hour power reserve and a patented Nivachron balance spring. Finally, each PRX UFO Robot Grendizer ships in a custom box that resembles the UFO Spazer.

Images courtesy of Tissot