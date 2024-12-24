After a series of articles featuring luxury timepieces, we suddenly wondered what Hublot was up to. It’s been a while since we checked and it looks like the watchmaker has something exquisite for its fans. Furthermore, it’s in partnership with a famed British fashion designer. This co-signed model is the SR_A HUBLOT 3.0.

From what we could gather, the name reveals this is the third entry in the haute horlogerie collection curated by Samuel Ross. Avid followers of the latest crazes in haute couture know him as the founder of A-COLD-WALL* and SR_A SR_A.

He is also a regular collaborator with other global labels like LVMH, Nike, Apple, and more. Now that we’ve established his stellar accomplishments and renown, let’s see what the SR_A HUBLOT 3.0 has to offer. Those hoping for a radical shift in aesthetics won’t find it here.

Instead, reference number: 428.NQ.0100.RX.SRA24 establishes this as possibly the core look of all future iterations. It sports a chunky 44 mm x 13.75 mm case crafted out of titanium and elaborate frosted gray carbon.

From afar, the random swirling patterns look like your standard camouflage, but an up-close view reveals the intricate detailing of the composite material. Another cosmetic highlight is the honeycomb elements with equal distribution across the case.

Next is the equally striking openwork dial with the micro-rotor at 12 o’clock and the tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Sapphire sheets hold applied hour markers, while the minute track appears on the flange just below the crystals.

You can likewise view the HUB6035 Manufacture Caliber. The self-winding movement boasts a 72-hour power reserve. The honeycomb motif extends to the blue rubber strap with a deployant clasp. Only 50 examples of the SR_A HUBLOT 3.0 are available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Hublot