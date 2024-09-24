Tru Form Tiny is not one to pass on the challenge of building luxury tiny homes. A smart interior layout in an elegant finish and equipped with modern amenities and you have the ambiance and comfort of living in a luxury apartment instead of in a house on wheels. Take the 2024 Modern Kootenay model for instance.

The home is cottage inspired with wood cladding and several windows. It’s in a rectangular form but one side is an A-frame design to maximize interior space. A fold-down deck leads up to the front door that opens to an exquisitely cozy home.

The 2024 Modern Kootenay boast stunning lighting throughout and modern custom finishes. These include stunning backsplash, brass pulls and Champagne fixtures, steel railing, and open shelving. Moreover, the bathroom has an arched glass wall cabinet and a concrete floating basin.

Seating options come from the swivel counter and a couch in the living area fronting a fireplace. The counter offers a practical yet comfortable place for dining or working. Meanwhile, the sleeping spaces are spread apart. There’s the main bedroom near the living room with a steel and glass door for privacy. The bed in this room is propped up against a wall with custom tempered glass windows and sandwiched between two built-in wardrobes.

As for the other sleeping area, it is loft style and accessible via a storage-integrated staircase. Moreover, the 2024 Modern Kootenay offers the modern comforts of living despite its tiny frame at just 33 feet long. It has an on-demand water heater, a heating and cooling mini-split heat pump, and a washer/dryer combo. This home also has a Furrion 3 Burner range with oven and a built-in dishwasher in the kitchen.

Images courtesy of Tru Form Tiny