Some of the worlds’ best watchmakers can often draw inspiration from a lot of things. It could be a product tie-in or a commemorative piece, but the result usually becomes a highly sought-after item for years to come. When the production run ends, these become collector’s pieces that would fetch a substantial sum at auctions. The Ollech & Wajs P-104 S is exactly what we were talking about. This stylish timepiece clearly oozes aviation undertones and it flaunts it with style.

Let’s start off with the circular slide rule bezel to help users figure out distance, differential speed, range, and more. Thus we can say that the P-104 S is a timekeeper for both military and commercial pilots. The 316L stainless steel case measures 39.56 mm in diameter and 12.50 mm thick. The screw-down crown is likewise fashioned from the same material with an engraving of the brand’s emblem.

Beneath the sapphire glass with anti-glare coating sits a black dial with Ollech & Wajs branding. Meanwhile, the hands feature orange elements while the minute hand comes with a checkered pattern. For improve readability, indices are larger than most standard wristwatches in its range. Furthermore, the Super-LumiNova pigments keep things visible even in low-light conditions.

Although it is not visible from the case back, the machined rotor underneath bears the watchmakers logo. The P-104 S form Ollech & Wajs uses a reliable ETA 2824-2 OW3 automatic mechanical movement. With a 38-hour power reserve, it is more than enough to last more than a day without use. Completing its look is a robust 316L stainless steel bracelet with a double lock deployant clasp. This timepiece is made to order with a three-week lead time.

Images courtesy of Ollech & Wajs