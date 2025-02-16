ZENITH crafts stylish timekeeping instruments with enough cosmetic variety to cater to various clients. Chronographs are its specialty but it also offers a sizeable lineup of other elegant silhouettes. As such, its new CHRONOMASTER Revival Cover Girl Carbon is another cool collaboration.

It is billed as “the third re-edition inspired by the A3818 and presented with Revolution.” By the looks of things, the publication has excellent taste. Ref 10.A3818.400-2/21.R100 is an understated beauty with sophisticated tonal detailing.

To achieve this distinct aesthetic, ZENITH designs a chronograph with a tonneau case fabricated out of forged carbon fiber. The material is lightweight yet extremely durable, while the random patterns practically make each of the 150 units a bespoke example.

With that in mind, the CHRONOMASTER Revival Cover Girl Carbon is as exclusive as it gets. At 37 mm, it should look good with any wrist size. As for the rest of the watch, its pushers and crown are also carbon. ZENITH is reportedly sourcing the composite from a firm connected to the aerospace industry.

Matching the rest of its construction is a carbon fiber dial. Contrasting the dark backdrop are indices in white with Swiss Super-LumiNova pigment. The coat illuminates the signature, scripts, baton hour markers, minute track, primary hands, subsidiary pointers, and tachymeter scale close to the flange.

Meanwhile, the date aperture is not treated with any lume. An El Primero Caliber 400 automatic chronograph movement handles all of the timepiece’s functions. This self-winding mechanism touts 278 components and a 36,000 VpH (5 Hz) frequency with a 50-hour power reserve.

Lastly, the CHRONOMASTER Revival Cover Girl Carbon includes a black (carbon effect) Velcro strap and a black embossed (ladder effect) calfskin strap.

Images courtesy of ZENITH/Revolution