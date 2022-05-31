Olivers’ Bradbury Joggers is a great staple when it comes to workout wear because of its stretched fabric. But it’s good as casual, everyday wear too because of its stylish silhouette.

These jogging pants come with a carefully tailored and tapered leg so they can easily pair with just about any top. Be it a jersey, sweater, crew neck shirt, or a collared T-shirt, with long or short sleeves, the options are yours. This pair also moves with you so you won’t feel restricted in your movements. This is because of its top-notch, high-quality four-way-stretch fabric that allows for freedom in mobility. You can do lifts, squats, lunges, and more with it on and not worry about it tearing apart. It is then the ideal buddy when you want to hit the gym or the tracks, or simply go on a walk around the urban jungle or for trips outdoors with nature.

Moreover, Olivers’ Bradbury Joggers is made to keep you dry. The fabric has a water repellent coating and is moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the weather. It is also soft on the skin without being thin and is just the perfect weight for workouts and “primed for frigid nights and soggy mornings.”

Of course, a pair of pants would not be complete without the quintessential pockets. This pair has a zipper pocket on the side to store your EDC. It also features an elastic waistband and a couple of pull strings for a secure and comfortable fit. Olivers’ Bradbury Joggers has a fabric that’s guaranteed to keep its shape no matter how often you use it.

Images courtesy of Olivers