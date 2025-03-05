From the urban jungle to remote paths, Mission Workshop’s Quattro Storm jacket keeps you protected from the elements with its military-inspired tech. Built for extreme weather protection, it keeps you dry and comfortable so you can tackle whatever lies ahead.

It boasts a weatherproof shell made from Brookwood Assault 3-layer nylon ripstop fabric. This is a high-spec fabric extensively used in Gen III ECWCS military combat uniforms. Thus, proving its pedigree in the harshest conditions.

Enhancing its weather protection is the seam-sealed construction, DWR finish, and YKK Aquaguard zippers on the central closure and the pockets. Likewise, the adjustable 3-panel hood keeps the wind and rain at bay. Aside from weather protection, the Quattro Storm jacket also offers freedom in mobility.

It’s flexible enough to not restrict your movements so you can go about your daily work comfortably. It’s also highly breathable to keep you dry and comfortable, not just from the rain but from sweat too. This jacket features laser-cut armpit vents for optimal airflow during intense activities. Meanwhile, the adjustable drawcord hem lets you dial the perfect fit.

Mission Workshop conveniently added zipped chest and hand warmer pockets for on-the-go storage of your everyday carry essentials. Best of all, it’s lightweight for uncompromised performance without the bulk. This performance wear only weighs 0.7 lbs for the small size, 0.75 lbs for medium, and 0.84 lbs and 0.85 lbs, for large and extra-large, respectively. So whether you’re off for a quick errand or hiking up the trails in chilly conditions. this jacket keeps you stylishly and effectively covered.

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop