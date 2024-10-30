When your timepiece needs to dazzle even among the many luxury references out there, URWERK is an excellent brand to shop for. Founded by Martin Frei and Felix Baumgartner in 1997, the duo sought to supply discerning clients with avant-garde timepieces. Continuous innovation keeps clients interested and happy. Hence, they’re in for something special with the new UR-150 Scorpion.

If you thought all watches follow the traditional configuration where hands indicate the hours, minutes, and seconds, URWERK’s models do not. Perhaps the most iconic feature people associate with the Swiss group is the satellite complication. A quick glance at the UR-150 Scorpion makes it seem like the usual, but there’s something different this time around.

We’re looking at a 42.49 mm x 52.31 mm x 14.79 mm titanium case. We would like to describe the shape as that of a turtle shell with a textured case band. There are two variants available: Titan and Dark. The first is in the standard gray tone of the metal with green accents, while the latter sports a stealthy black PVD coat with red elements.

The UR-150 Scorpion boasts a wickedly fast retrograde action via a spring trigger. This allows the minute pointer to quickly initiate a 240-degree sweep back alongside a 270-degree rotation of the hour discs to show the succeeding number. URWERK expresses all the indices in Arabic numerals and covers the dial with a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

Behind this mesmerizing complication is an in-house UR-50.01 self-winding movement. The automatic caliber has 38 jewels with a Swiss lever escapement and beats at 28,800 vph. To adjust the time, users can do so via the three-position screw-down crown mounted at the top. Finally, the UR-150 Scorpion ships with a Kiska rubber strap.

Images courtesy of URWERK