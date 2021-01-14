Amid the pandemic, the gaming industry recorded an insane upsurge in sales and hours played. Even without the health crisis, people still continue to have fun with the various platforms available. Perhaps the most immersive experience one can get is through virtual reality gameplay. Following the success of its standalone headset, Facebook is giving us the Oculus Quest 2.

If you ask consumers about factors that make VR not as appealing as regular video games, there are several that come to mind. Users complain about discomfort, limited movement, and the need for a powerful gaming rig. The Oculus Quest 2 addresses these issues and packs even more upgrades than its predecessor.

Now might be the best time to get one as we all still encouraged to stay indoors. First of all, feedback from early adopters who jumped on the VR bandwagon with the first-generation Quest noted it felt unpolished. On the other hand, the Quest 2 features a more robust ecosystem of apps and functionalities.

Let’s get the downsides out of the way first, but note that these are not exactly dealbreaker in our opinion. It requires a Facebook sign-in. Next are the Oculus Link Cable and Elite Strap being sold separately. As you can see, these are quite minor. It’s great that the headset does not require sensors to properly track your movements and position.

As we pointed out earlier, it delivers cordless freedom. Just be aware that battery life should last anywhere between 2 to 2.5 hours. The display resolution for each eye is now 1832 x 1920 with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Overall, we believe the Oculus Quest 2 manages to make VR even more accessible and fun.

Images courtesy of Oculus