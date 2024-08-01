A battery pack is a necessity nowadays with people relying on their gadgets during travels or commutes, and even on outdoor adventures. This new power bank from Urban Armor Gear called the UAG 10K Wireless Power Bank offers reliable energy to keep your devices running virtually anywhere.

As its name implies, this is a 10,000 mAh portable battery boasting a capacity that’s enough to provide 2.5 full charges to a smartphone or a full charge for a tablet. It can also double as backup power for most mobile computers. It is even MagSafe compatible thanks to a built-in magnet making it compatible with recent iPhone models, AirPods, and more.

Conveniently, the UAG 10K Wireless Power Bank offers two charging options. It provides up to 10W of power when used wirelessly and 20W when charging via USB-C to USB-C cable. There are two ports available so it can charge up to two various devices simultaneously. There’s one USB-C and one USB-A ports.

This portable battery pack comes in a sleek and minimalist design but built for the outdoors. Like most of UAG’s phone cases, it boasts a rugged armor exterior shell and reinforced co-molded housing. Moreover, it is IPX6 water resistant with a flap covering each of the ports to keep water out.

According to the company, it is also tough enough to survive drops of up to eight feet. The UAG 10K Wireless Power Bank then makes a great companion for your next hiking, camping, or backpacking adventure. Another great addition is a metal kickstand integrated on the back of the battery that allows for horizontal or vertical viewing.

Images courtesy of Urban Armor Gear