Furniture design these days are varied. There are those that border on extreme and non-functional. While others can just be design pieces and some offer both style and function. When it comes to minimalist yet stylish and functional furniture, Bored Eye Design delivers. We’ve previously covered their Dog Hut Desk, a sleek work table that incorporates a nap spot for your pet. Similarly, the Aalto Desk strips down the traditional work desk design by removing the drawers in exchange for an undulating form that creates storage spaces.

It’s a modern piece of furniture crafted from sheets of steamed and bent plywood. The plywood used offers a durable, lightweight and environmentally friendly solution to furniture production. The desk is constructed using a process that involves piecing the plywood together to render a flowing shape.

The Aalto Desk is named after the Finnish word for “wave” because of its undulating form. These curves create a flowing body visible under a glass worktop. Forget having to pull out hinged drawers with hardware that will just rust or give way overtime. Bored Eye Studio took a minimalist yet functional approach with this desk.

The pockets formed by the undulating curves serve as storage spaces instead. These pockets come in different sizes to accommodate and display various items that you want close at hand. These could be books, pens, and other office essentials. When paired with a glass top, it’s easy to locate these stored items when viewed from the top. This way, reducing the chances of you misplacing them.

