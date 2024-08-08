Power up several devices simultaneously and enjoy wireless charging with the new BioLite Charge 100 Max. Designed to keep up with your daily life, it delivers trusted power anytime and anywhere, even on planes, so you stay connected.

Whether you’re backpacking, camping, globetrotting, or in need of a portable backup power, this battery pack delivers. It offers bidirectional charging of up to five devices with its built-in 25000 mAh (91.3Wh capacity) lithium-ion battery. It packs USB-C ports to charge laptops, hotspots, earbuds, and other mobile devices.

Moreover, the BioLite Charge 100 Max offers MagSafe compatible Qi-wireless charging and supports simultaneous recharge and pass-through charging. This way you can juice up the power bank itself and still power up other devices. It goes from empty to full in under 90 minutes when plugged to the wall.

It offers two 100W USB-C PD outputs, one USB-C, one 15W USB-A, and 15W magnetic wireless charging. An hour of playback from an earbuds is just five minutes of charging. This power bank is heavy on the energy output but is light enough for travel and outdoor use. It is compact at just 5.5 L x 4.4 W x 1.4 D and weighs just 580g. Best of all, it is FAA carry-on compliant so you can take it with you on your air travels.

The rugged rubberized enclosure of the BioLite Charge 100 Max offers protection from drops and a secure grip to keep it stable when placed on smooth surfaces. Backed by a two-year warranty, this power bank is guaranteed to last for many uses.

Images courtesy of BioLite