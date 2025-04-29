All that hype for the Switch 2 unexpectedly died when the pricing for the system, accessories, and games were announced. Most tech pundits and market analysts believe the numbers are too steep, especially for revamped older titles. Nonetheless, die-hard fans are expected to splurge for them anyway. Meanwhile, 8BitDo is taking advantage of the situation by teasing the Retro R8 Mouse – N Edition.

In addition to the Xbox Series S/X and Switch, the Hong Kong-based outfit also caters to PC enthusiasts. In fact, the new Retro R8 Mouse – N Edition is another awesome tribute to an iconic game system. Drawing inspiration from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), pairing it with the Retro Mechanical Keyboard – N Edition is the perfect setup.

Just like every other piece of hardware by 8BitDo, the build quality, performance, and ergonomics are all top-notch. This pointing device uses Kailh Sword GM X micro switches, which reportedly last up to 100 million actuations. Not only are these responsive, but the tactile feel of each click is sure to impress professional and casual players alike.

For smooth movements during work or gameplay, the Retro R8 Mouse – N Edition relies on a PAW 3395 sensor. Users can seamlessly toggle between six sensitivity levels from as low as 50 DPI to as high as 26,000 DPI. As for latency, the 125 Hz to 8,000 Hz polling rate guarantees precision tracking. Connectivity options include wired, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth.

Power comes from a 450 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery. A full charge lasts approximately 100 hours on Bluetooth and around 26 to 105 hours on 2.4 GHz wireless (depending on the polling rate). The Retro R8 Mouse – N Edition’s symmetrical form factor is also great from an ambidexterity standpoint.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo