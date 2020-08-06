The Nomad Grill & Smoker lets you cook up delicious meals even when you’re in the great outdoors. Whether you’re out tailgating, camping, fishing, hunting, or beach-going, this grill comes in a compact design perfect for travel.

This cooking essential boasts a unique design that at first glance it hardly looks like any portable grill or smoker. It comes packed in a suitcase with a top carrying handle to boot. But what sets it apart from traditional suitcases is its function and construction.

The Nomad Grill & Smoker has an aluminum casting construction with Type III anodization for durability, corrosion resistance, and thermal management. The shell temperature remains low no matter the cooking and grilling thanks to its combination of multi-layer construction + patent-pending SurfaceSafe tech. This allows you to set up your grill anywhere or on any surface.

Moreover, the shell packs vent sliders with high-temperature magnets for optimal damper control. The vents also ensure minimal mess and ash. The dampers likewise ensure an even and fast cooking distribution with minimal energy usage.

The Nomad Grill & Smoker features ultralight and durable stainless steel grates and 425-square inches of cooking space. That equals to two rib racks and up to 30 burger patties when fitted with a second grate. This grill is perfect for an outdoor barbeque, baking, cooking, and more and comes at a lightweight size of just 28 pounds. It even packs Integrated Tel-Tru MFG’s bimetal thermometer for accurate grilling and an ergonomic grip handle with super soft touchpoints for comfort in carrying.

Images courtesy of Nomad Grills