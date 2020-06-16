If you want BBQ that is healthier and with a natural taste, then the Asmoke Applewood Pellet Grill is your answer. It gives your food its unique and flavorful taste thanks to the use of applewood sourced from the orchards and sans the fillers and artificial agents.

A pellet grill or smoker is always the best option when you want the long-and-slow taste of aroma of BBQ. This portable outdoor grill can do just about anything when it comes to your barbecue and it only takes three steps. Fill the hopper with the brand’s applewood pellets, dial-in the desired cooking temperature in the digital control board, and the fire automatically ignites.

The Asmoke Applewood Pellet Grill lets you smoke, grill, bake, cook, roast, braise, and enjoy your BBQ. It heats up faster and stays hotter and burn longer to save on those pellets. The fewer pellets mean less ash and fewer cleanups. It also automatically reloads pellets to regulate the heat.

Moreover, the Asmoke gives you visible access to the temperature controls via LED digital display. It even comes with a programmable meat probe part so you’ll know when the meat becomes so tender it falls off the bone. The LED display will also show the probe temperature aside from the grill temperature.

he Asmoke Applewood Pellet Grill is made from stainless steel and weighs 40 pounds so you can bring it anywhere with you where there is a power outlet. It requires less cleaning and comes with a side bucket that collects extra oil.

Images courtesy of Asmoke Grill