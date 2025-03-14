A fact everyone eventually faces is old age. Depending on how well we took care of our bodies before time takes its toll, it can exacerbate certain health problems in the long run. Experts recommend a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and a basic fitness routine. Meanwhile, clever designers are coming up with unique solutions like the TOOS.

Once people hit retirement age, it’s when all the dreaded ailments might begin to manifest. These affect their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing in varying degrees. Seniors who do not have any next of kin gradually become frustrated and depressed. Also, difficulties in movement due to impairments of the muscles, joints, and the nervous system can be life-changing.

Apart from caregivers and medical professionals, studies show pets are beneficial for older folks. With this in mind, a trio from Seoul, South Korea came up with the TOOS. Shua Bong, Seunghee Lee, and Jeongrae Kim make up the team. The concept in question caters to both the human and the animal companion.

From the look of things, you have a stylish take on a rollator walker. It sports an almost organic outline courtesy of the frame’s sleek curves. To make turning easier, the TOOS features two large casters for the front, while the rear two are mounted on an axle. Elsewhere, a pet compartment is incorporated directly below the seat.

The undercarriage area includes a plush pillow for your dog, cat, or other critters. This section is likewise wrapped with mesh screens for adequate ventilation except for the rear. Like a regular rollator walker, it is not engineered to bear the full weight of the user. Instead, the TOOS assists with stability while walking and doubles as a portable chair.

Images courtesy of Shua Bong/Seunghee Lee/Jeongrae Kim/Behance