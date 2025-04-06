The Drop Bear debuted in 2022 to rave reviews due to its versatility and ergonomic design. It saw 15 variations made, and now Kizer has taken another creative approach and turned this folder into a screwless, tool-free, and quick-detachable box cutter variant called the Drop Bear Utility Knife.

It’s based on the original crossbar knife design but made even more functional with added utility tools. It also swapped the EDC blade from the original for a replaceable razor. Yet, it is equally sleek and robust.

The Drop Bear Utility Knife retains the brand’s iconic Clutch Lock, which keeps fingers safely away from the blade path during deployment. The trapezoidal blade pivots smoothly via a ball-bearing pivot for effortless one-handed use.

Speaking of the blade, it doesn’t need screws or tools to stay secure and to disengage, opting instead for an ingenious push-to-release design. It only takes 15 seconds to remove the razor blade, making swapping and maintenance quick, safe, and easy.

Moreover, the sleek handle on the Drop Bear Utility Knife discreetly conceals a stainless steel toothpick and tweezers. It also allows a full-hand grip with rounded edges that prevent hotspots during prolonged use. It features a finger choil and jimping for enhanced control when trimming materials like plastic sheets or leather.

Kizer also crafted the Drop Bear Utility Knife in dual-texture precision-machined aerospace-grade aluminum. It is lightweight at just 3.24 oz (blue color) and 3.23 oz (gray color) and is compact at just 6.7″ long. This multi-tool blends heritage craftsmanship with bold, boundary-pushing design. It’s for the EDC collector or the outdoor enthusiast who wants both form and function in their everyday tools.

Images courtesy of Kizer