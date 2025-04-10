This isn’t MecArmy’s first rodeo into designing everyday outdoor gear. It has catered to the outdoor enthusiasts’ tactical needs, launching a series of flashlights, multi-tools, pocket knives, and more. This time, it’s taken a keychain-friendly yet multifunctional approach to the humble caliper with the MecArmy RU01.

This tiny EDC ruler easily fits on a keychain, measuring less than 4″ long and weighing just 1.4 ounces or 39 grams. But don’t let its minute size fool you because it packs a lot of potential. Machined from lightweight yet strong titanium, this tool serves a variety of purpose.

The MecArmy RU01 features a 2-part design that allows it to function like a pair of calipers, measuring items with an accuracy of 0.2mm. Its mechanism is simple yet sophisticated, using a moving and screwless jaw that clips objects between the calipers.

It can measure objects up to 2″ long and has etchings on the scale that show both metric and imperial units. The caliper’s movement also makes for a great fidget toy. Meanwhile, the straight edge on this tool serves as a ruler for drawing or cutting straight lines.

The MecArmy RU01 is tough it can handle the outdoors. Its machined titanium construction ensures durability and strength, offering a wobble-free operation every time. When not in use, a spring lock secures the jaw in place to prevent accidents.

Moreover, its front jaw is strong enough to open boxes or serve as a letter opener. Then a slot on the back makes it uber portable, it can hang from a keyring or a carabiner for quick and easy access.

Images courtesy of MecArmy