With all the advancements Tesla has been teasing as well as major announcements from its rivals, consumers are overlooking other marques. Therefore, we’re redirecting some attention to ones that have been flying under the radar recently. Nissan’s LEAF EV is a compact five-door hatchback platform that made its debut in 2010. While it still bears some resemblance to its regular version, we prefer the RE-LEAF instead. This turns the eco-friendly ride into rugged disaster response vehicle and its looks great.

You probably notice the cool play on words RE-LEAF instead of relief. Aside from that, what we have here is a capable all-electric machine that can save lives and so much more. “We’re constantly exploring ways that electric vehicles can enrich our lives, beyond just zero-emission transportation,” notes Nissan in Europe head of electric passenger cars and infrastructure Helen Perry.

She then added: “Concepts like the RE-LEAF show the possible application of EVs in disaster management and demonstrate that smarter, cleaner technology can help save lives and provide greater resilience.” When a natural disaster strikes, electricity is often affected along with other utilities. Therefore, it can practically function as an emergency power station when the need arises.

Emergency responders can plug in multiple tools simultaneously via the weatherproof sockets. You won’t find rear seats either. It actually frees up the space to store essential equipment and supplies for rescue operations. The RE-LEAF boasts a skid plate along with a 70mm lift kit. Moreover, the 17-inch wheel with all-terrain tires should give it the traction it needs. A full charge of its e+ battery is enough for a range of 239 miles.

Images courtesy of Nissan