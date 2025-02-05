You wouldn’t believe how crazy some bids can get when rare vintage vehicles go on auction. While the car’s overall condition also comes into play, sometimes, it won’t even matter as long as everything is original. A notable example comes from RM Sotheby’s recently concluded sale of a 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen (Streamliner).

The listing says the unit was a donation to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum by the manufacturer in 1965. After 59 years of outstanding care by the establishment, it made its way back to Stuttgart, Germany. On February 1, 2025, the standalone auction was at the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

RM Sotheby’s describes it as “immeasurably rare and unspeakably desirable, it is unlikely such a machine will ever be offered publicly again.” It looks like one bidder believes the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen is worth a staggering $52 million. Nevertheless, this is far from just an impulsive purchase.

Chassis number 00009/54 is undoubtedly special for several reasons. It is reportedly the first W 196 R of its kind to hit the auction block for private ownership. Press materials indicate the race car is “one of four known complete examples mounted with the exquisite factory-built enclosed-fender Stromlinienwagen coachwork at the conclusion of the 1955 Formula One season.”

Furthermore, legendary drivers Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss were behind the wheel. The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen is a mechanical masterpiece and deserves to become the star of any automotive collection. Lastly, we can only hope the new owner will be generous enough to lend it out for future exhibitions.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s/Mercedes-Benz AG