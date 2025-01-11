Sony Honda Mobility was not the only company to debut something EV-related at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. The AFEELA 1 that made its way onto the trade show’s floor is reportedly the production model. Meanwhile, BMW also had something in store for the eco-friendly motoring scene. Instead of a new mobility model, we have the Panoramic iDrive.

The way we see it, innovations related to batteries, motors, and regenerative energy capture technologies have reached their respective thresholds for now. Given range anxiety is no longer as prevalent as a few years back, carmakers might want to shift their efforts elsewhere until a relevant breakthrough comes around.

BMW believes the driver and passenger experience are crucial elements to consider. Manufacturers must not neglect this aspect as it can influence a buyer’s decision on which marque to do business with. It seems like thoughtful engineering behind the Panoramic Drive ensures it does not become a distraction for the driver.

Instead, essential telemetry, alerts, and other information remain visible along the driver’s normal line of sight. Furthermore, given both hands should not interact with other necessary controls apart from what’s needed to drive defensively, BMW also incorporates intuitive means of interaction. These include gesture control, touch control, and haptic feedback, among others.

“With a stronger focus on driver orientation than ever before, the BMW Panoramic iDrive is the next logical enhancement of previous iDrive generations. From late 2025 it will make its way into all new BMW models, irrespective of drive system type. The intelligent software behind the new BMW Panoramic iDrive is the BMW Operating System X, reads the press release.

Images courtesy of BMW