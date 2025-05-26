Even when you have deep pockets, curated extravagance always takes time. When it comes to the personalization of supercars/hypercars, private aircraft, and yachts, turnkey options are virtually non-existent. In exchange for your patience, what eventually arrives is something exquisitely unique. For reference, we have the M by Sanlorenzo Yachts.

The owner of this magnificent vessel commissioned the shipyard’s 500Exp — a follow-up to the lauded 460Exp. The project involves a 154-footer under the company’s Explorer range, which boasts a generous aft deck that clients can practically turn into whatever they fancy. As for the M, it’s completely kitted out to impress.

True to its designation as an expedition-ready ship, the exterior appears utilitarian. We have a sleek yet muscular silhouette that’s mostly rendered in gray with hints of white from the superstructure. Nonetheless, guests are in for a surprise as the interiors exude contemporary luxury. With a beam approximately 32 feet wide, the enclosed volumes feel open.

Fold-out balconies and terraces are also accessible in specific areas. Reports reveal that both Studio Indigo and Francesco Paszkowski were behind the distinct aesthetics of the interior and exterior, respectively. Taking advantage of the extended aft deck, the M can carry an Icon A5 seaplane. Moreover, it can also double as a helipad.

There is also plenty of space to store water toys, a 33-foot tender, and other equipment for marine recreation. Elsewhere on the M is the owner’s suite with a full-beam bedroom, a dedicated office, and a balcony. Although there is no swimming pool, guests can head up to the sundeck and find a forward hot tub. The beach club’s swim platform is likewise ready for dips in the sea.

Images courtesy of Fraser Yachts