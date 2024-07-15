Usually, the only time a carmaker can rest on its laurels is when a vehicle in its fleet becomes an icon. For example, Land Rover is renowned the world over for the outstanding capabilities of their SUVs. However, if you ask us, one model always stands out as shown by the 2025 Defender OCTA and its insane spec sheet.

Just when you thought previous special versions of the 4×4 were ridiculously already powerful, the British marque unleashes this beast. Not only does it boast an upgraded high-performance powertrain, but this machine also receives several other enhancements to deliver an exhilarating experience both on and off the road.

There is no question that Land Rover has nailed the formula for rugged elegance. Therefore, it still surprises a lot of people why such a luxurious four-wheeler can overcome extreme overlanding challenges rival SUVs typically struggle with. Let’s start with the crucial component that lies under the hood of the 2025 Defender OCTA.

Within sits a 4.4-liter twin-turbo mild hybrid V8 supplied by BMW. The mill generates a jaw-dropping 626 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of twist directed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all its wheels. To ensure the undercarriage is protected, Land Rover rides 1.1 inches higher than its standard stablemates.

In addition to its tweaked ground clearance, the wheels are slightly arranged to be approximately 2.7 wider for improved stability. Meanwhile, the 2025 Defender OCTA also benefits from an adjustable 6D Dynamics suspension system which replaces anti-roll bars with hydraulics for optimal articulation.

Then there is the strengthened wishbone suspension system to deal with dynamic shifts in terrain and surfaces. Behind the rims shod in 33″ Goodyear all-terrain tires are Brembo six-piston calipers for reliable stopping power when needed. Land Rover likewise engineered an exclusive “Octa” driving mode intended for dirt or loose surfaces.

Two new exterior shades for the 2025 Defender OCTA include Faroe Green and Petra Copper. Interested buyers should be aware that this SUV is only available for the 110 body type. You can choose to keep the cabin’s semi-aniline leather upholstery or switch it out for Ultrafabrics instead.

Images courtesy of Land Rover