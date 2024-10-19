When the new Bronco came out, did most of you buy one or was it a pass until a special edition came out? Given how long the model was missing from the market, many reportedly took the plunge with little to no complaints. Anyway, patience finally pays off as those now ready for one can opt for the Stroppe Special Edition.

The Blue Oval is offering this variant for the 2025 model year of the Bronco. As the press material puts it, this is a modern tribute to the American marque’s off-road racing exploits in the ’60s and ’70s. Just keep in mind this version is exclusively available for the two-door trim and stands in for the Wildtrak in the SUV’s range.

Ford ensures this bad boy is ready for any crazy shenanigans on and off the road. The potent powertrain features a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition cranks out 315 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, plenty of other upgrades will aid you in your extreme escapades. We have a Stabilizer Bar Disconnect and a High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 3.0 (HOSS 3.0). This machine wears a set of 17″ beadlock-capable rims with matte-black beadlock rings and gloss black spokes.

Furthermore, the rims are shod in 35″ Goodyear Territory RT tires. To endow with it a distinct aesthetic, Ford adorns the 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition heritage paint colors. Replacing the original shades of Wimbledon White, Calypso Coral, and Astra Blue are Oxford White, Code Orange, and Atlas Blue, respectively.

Images courtesy of Ford