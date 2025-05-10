With the majority of people hitting the beach and other bodies of water this summer, outdoor enthusiasts are also indulging in their favorite activities. It also means top camping sites are not as crowded. If you have been on the fence for a while now, maybe the Baja Plus will finally change your mind. This flagship model has all the fancy features any discerning recreationist would want.

The largest and most luxurious member of the Rossmönster Baja Truck Camper Series, The Plus houses all of the elevated creature comforts of the Trail, but with a significantly more spacious floor plan built on a larger, and more powerful chassis, reads the official description.

Buyers can choose between a Ford F-550 or a Ram 5500 as the base of their build. Anyway, the shop is outfitting the donor vehicle with a Liquidspring suspension, a 20,000 lbs. Warn winch, high-clearance fenders, upgraded bumpers, and custom LED lighting.

The Baja Plus habitation area includes an insulated pass-through for extra convenience. For all-season comfort, Rossmönster equips your camper with a 12V AC unit and a Hydronic in-floor heating system.

Enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer, and just hop inside the full-size indoor wet bath to clean up. Spend as much time as you like off-grid courtesy of the 760W solar panel array, 1,620 Ah lithium-ion phosphate battery, 3,000W inverter, and 68-gallon freshwater tank.

Meanwhile, a two-burner cooktop, 4.6 cubic-foot fridge/freezer, and 16″ x 20″ sink with folding faucet ensure seamless meal preparations. The dinette can seat up to five adults and transforms into a 45″ x 82″ sleeping area at the end of the day. A cab-over 60″ x 82″ bed is likewise available. Order the Baja Plus right now!

Images courtesy of Rossmönster