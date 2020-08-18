NERF guns are not just for kids and boys. They are for adults too, both men and women. Everyone can play the blasting game as long as there is no sore loser involved. Now more than ever is the time to get into the game of blasting darts. The social distancing measures make us want to reach out to people in a more recreational way and we can do so with the NERF Ultra One Motorized Blaster.

This reworked version of its motorized predecessors is dubbed as the “gold standard in NERF dart blasting.” It comes with an upgraded dart and distance capacity to keep the fun going for hours. It gets you far and high with blasting people at a distance.

The NERF Ultra One Motorized Blaster comes equipped with an amazing 25 NERF darts drum. It comes with 25 NERF Ultra darts in the box so you can keep blasting away without having to worry about reloads.

Likewise, it comes with upgraded distance and accuracy. It lets you shoot up high in the air or hit targets as far as 120 feet. This makes it “the farthest flying NERF darts EVER.” This is all thanks to the darts’ Aerofin technology, innovative flight tips, and lightweight NERF Ultra foam.

The NERF Ultra One Motorized Blaster takes your NERF games to the next level. It has an onboard dart storage found at the blaster clip for quick reloading. Unfortunately, this blaster only works with the new Ultra darts because of their aerodynamic build. It also needs batteries to work which do not come in the box.

Images courtesy of NERF