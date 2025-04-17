The Gerber Shard DT is a streamlined version of one of its iconic multi-tool, the Shard. It’s a sleek sequel to the chunky Shard, meaning it packs less functionality than its predecessor.

Gerber made the OG even more keychain worthy and pocketable while maintaining some important features. While the original offered six functions, including a pry bar, small and large flathead screwdrivers, a Phillips head driver, and a wire stripper, the new version only has three.

The Gerber Shard DT only has a cross driver for tightening or loosening screws, a bottle opener, and a sharp package opener. These are basically the quintessential day-to-day tools for indoor and outdoor tasks. After all, it’s not like you’d be needing a wire stripper and pry bar all the time.

Despite its streamlined features, it’s a testament that even the “smallest tool can handle big tasks.” It’s built to last for many uses from stainless steel and designed to keep daily essentials within easy reach It’s very compact and portable, you can hang it as a pendant or from a keychain without adding bulk or heft.

The Gerber Shard DT lacks the protruding edges found on the Shard. This may be beneficial as it frees your pockets from potential holes and your pants that odd bulge. Instead, it features a minimalist and lightweight design that effortlessly blends functionality and simplicity.

This multi-tool is very small at just 2.5″ long and weighs 1.0 oz. The Gerber Shard DT comes in a wide variety of styles and colors, giving it its unique personality and also to fit anyone’s style.

Images courtesy of Gerber