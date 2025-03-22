Triple Aught Design (TAD) made its cult classic Fast Pack Lightspeed backpack even more adventurous with the Black Magic Edition. While minimalist in design, it offers great outdoor performance, thanks to technical upgrades including Dyneema.

It features Challenge Sailcloth’s ULTRA 400X material, a blend of high-tenacity polyester and UHMWPE composite fabric, also known as Dyneema. Dyneema is a versatile fabric used in various outdoor equipment including sails, tents, and more. It is 15x stronger than steel yet incredibly lightweight.

This means the Black Magic Edition is lighter (20% lighter, to be exact) than the original Fast Pack Lightspeed. The ULTRA tight weave is laminated with an eco-friendly adhesive to the revolutionary Challenge RUV film. The result is a strong yet ultra-lightweight bag that can survive up to 200 psi.

It is tear and abrasion-resistant, and resistant to chemical and UV damage. The synthetic laminate fabric makes the Black Magic Edition of the Fast Pack Lightspeed extremely waterproof. Expect your gear to stay absolutely dry even when submerged in water.

Moreover, Hypalon reinforcements on stress points enhance durability. Outside of the technical upgrades that make this bag nearly indestructible, most of its much-loved features remain. These include its modular adaptability via MOLLE webbing on the front and sides, removable compression straps at the base to secure oversized gear, and its signature Transport Tail to secure odd-sized items.

TAD’s Fast Pack Lightspeed Black Magic Edition also offers ergonomic comfort with adjustable padded straps, mesh ventilation on the straps and back, load lifters, and an HDPE frame sheet that allows the pack to ride high on your back for maximum comfort. This bag can survive in the harshest environments, in both sub-zero and tropical climates, making it heirloom-worthy.

Images courtesy of Triple Aught Design