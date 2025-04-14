TOPS president and renowned knife-maker Leo Espinoza introduced the El Chete in 2017, when cleverly designed knives became popular. Part machete and part cleaver, his design became an instant hit. Now, eight years after, it’s made outdoor ready with a scaled down version aptly named El Chete Mini.

This is a more compact and lightweight fixed blade weighing merely 5.4oz (or 7.5oz with sheath). It also measures just half the length of the original’s 17.5″. It’s down to 8.75″ long yet still looks and feels formidable.

TOPS’ El Chete Mini still packs a robust and sharp 5.5-inch-long blade crafted from 1095 carbon steel. The blade is also remarkably thin at merely 0.19” versus the original’s 0.25”. Yet, it is still a workhorse, capable of taking on both indoor and outdoor tasks with ease.

Moreover, this compact version retains the grippy, textured Micarta handle scales of the original, which can be upgraded to a Rocky Mountain Tread texture for a fee. Likewise, the blade in this EDC-friendly design can be upgraded with a camo blade finish and blade serrations.

Then, other than the bow drill divot, the handle also sports a huge notch that separates the carrier’s trigger and middle fingers. It also features a notch below the pinky to enhance grip and provide extra leverage when chopping.

And just like the original, the made-to-order El Chete Mini ships with a black, custom-fitted hard KYDEX sheath. But unlike its full-sized counterpart that can only be carried via a belt loop, the mini comes with a pocket clip orientable either vertically or horizontally for regular belt carry or scout carry.

