Vosteed gave its fan-favorite Psyop pocket knife a premium upgrade on par with its super-steel blade. It gets fat carbon fiber handle scales, a configuration driven by fan and customer requests.

The rest of the knife’s well-loved features remain. This includes its long-standing use of the Elmax blade, a versatile and high-performance material known as one of the top knife steels. It offers durability, exceptional edge retention, and great corrosion resistance. It requires less frequent maintenance, making it great for various tasks.

This new version of the Vosteed Psyop retained the 3.32-inch-long drop-point blade deployable via both a front flipper and an oversized thumb hole. A button-operated top liner lock secures the blade in place, which opens smoothly via a ceramic ball-bearing pivot.

Previous versions of the Psyop featured titanium and Micarta scales, but this new design gets a fat carbon fiber handle. The handle even comes in a trio of colorways to suit your preference. These include Arctic Storm, Uni-Copper, and Mars Valley.

Vosteed teamed up with Geoff Blauvelt of Tuff Knives to create these new colorful variants. The Uni-Cooper boasts a bold and striking silhouette, ideal for those looking for a touch of elegance in their folders. Moreover, the Arctic Storm looks cool and crisp, reminiscent of the winter breeze.

Then Mars Valley is loud with its intense red color, likened to molten lava flowing on rugged terrain. Vosteed’s Psyop in Fat Carbon Fiber scales create breathtaking visual patterns in a sleek form. It makes a unique and elegant addition to your pocketknife collection.

