With its work on The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, gamers held CD Projekt Red in high regard. After years of development and delays, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released in September 2020. Sadly game-breaking glitches rendered it almost unplayable on multiple platforms. Despite the disastrous launch, its massive marketing campaign continues to influence designs like that of the CyberShell.

What looks like a fancy futuristic desktop decoration is a fully functional true wireless speaker. Just like how modern TWS earbuds work, you can pair two for stereo sound. So far, we like how Muzen Audio went with physical controls instead of touch.

Moreover, It just feels more immersive when you can mechanically toggle various settings. The CyberShell measures 3.6” x 2.2” x 7.5” (W x D x H) and weighs about 2.3 lbs. The manufacturer is also taking into consideration the build quality here. To match the striking and edgy aesthetics of the speaker, plastic is a no-go.

Instead, they’re using a zinc alloy metal structure, which really makes it a premium option. According to its crowdfunding page, this likewise helps the speaker’s stability and acoustics. For versatility, hook it up to your source via USB-C, 3.5 mm aux cable, or go cordless with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, moisture won’t be a problem thanks to the IPX5 waterproofing. Our ideal setup would be to grab two CyberShell speakers for our desktop. The RGB lighting makes it a great match for any high-end gaming rig.

The 3,100 mAh lithium-ion battery should last up to 13 hours with average use. Muzen Audio is also offering a Shell Dock, which we’re guessing is for charging the speakers. The first batches of the Cybershell speakers are shipping out later this year.

Images courtresy of Muzen Audio