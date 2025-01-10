True wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds may be the trendiest audio products ever since Apple released the AirPods, but not everyone finds them comfortable. Traditional in-ears also have a fair share of users who can’t tolerate extended listening sessions. If you feel the same way, full-size headphones are the way to go. The LIIV Pro is a stylish pair of cans for the fashion-conscious.

Most over-ear models tend to stick with the traditional form factor. We have your typical headband, earcups, and branding on key sections. We kind of miss the good old days when headphones from Monster sported avant-garde aesthetics. LIVV Audio seems to be taking a page out of the same playbook with this SKU.

They’re billing it as “the first Luxury Sport Headphones that redefine the way you listen, move, and stand out from the crowd. Our patented headphone design seamlessly marries style and functionality, making it perfect for both your active and casual lifestyle.” The LIIV Pro ships in two colors: Matte Black and Creme Latte.

We like how both variants tastefully incorporate golden accents on the hinges, outer earcup shell, and headband. Then there is the curvature of the latter which adds a futuristic element to boost its appeal. These are packing 40 mm drivers and two microphones for music playback and communication.

A 650 mAh lithium polymer battery supplies around 50 hours on Bluetooth and 40 hours on Bluetooth with ANC. Each LIIV Pro comes with a proximity sensor to automatically turn off the headphones after a period of non-usage. Magnetic earpads make it easy to replace, while IPX4 protection makes it sweat- and splash-resistant.

Images courtesy of LIIV Audio