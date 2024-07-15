If a room seems like it lacks something to tie everything together, perhaps you need to look beyond just decor. A popular trend in modern homes is the use of LED lighting to enhance their spaces. Recently, we also featured a smart digital display array dubbed the Window Yo. Meanwhile, Nocs Design presents the Monolith x Aluminum for your consideration.

This audio device flaunts a clean aesthetic we often see on Apple products. As its name implies, the housing appears like a geometric slab of metal that can easily pass for a modern art sculpture. However, the machined perforations arranged as round grilles are a dead giveaway for what it’s all about.

The wireless speaker measures 348 mm x 230 mm x 57 mm and weighs about 8.82 lbs. The freestanding enclosure of the Monolith x Aluminum touts a matte finish. Available in silver or black, you can easily match it with any motif courtesy of its understated profile.

As described by the official product details, it “uses a 5-way driver array, a next-generation audio technology, to create the finest Studio Sound experience designed for the home.” Use the Nocs companion app to tweak the settings.

Up to eight units can be connected for a custom acoustic arrangement. If you’re wondering what’s behind the metal panel Nocs gladly shares the details. The Monolith x Aluminum is equipped with two full-range 2″ dual neodymium magnet motor system drivers.

Up next are two 4″ ultra compact vented dual neodymium magnet motor system woofers and a 0.8″ tweeter. The Monolith x Aluminum supports Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Nocs Design Music App, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-fi to wirelessly connect and stream your tunes. Finally, the 5,000 mAh battery lasts up to 15 hours on a full charge.

Images courtesy of Nocs Design