When Nothing unveiled its lineup of products, the manufacturer leaned heavily on our nostalgia for old-school design. Specifically, it is the transparent motif that became the brand’s signature and a major factor for its appeal. Much like other global brands, Sony recognizes the demand for see-through tech. The new WF-C710N arrives in a stunning Glass Blue colorway.

Truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are insanely ubiquitous these days. People of all ages are completely embracing the versatility of cordless audio playback. No more tangled wires to restrict your movement and superior ergonomics for extended listening sessions on a single charge. The Japanese firm delivers a discrete and feature-packed SKU.

Each unit is packing a 5 mm driver with a 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz frequency response (44.1 kHz sampling). These buds are also durable enough to use during workouts or outdoor runs courtesy of the IPX4-rated construction. Sony’s WF-C710N are equipped with dual microphones to enhance the noise canceling function.

Furthermore, a Wind Noise Reduction Structure and Voice Pickup AI guarantees superior sound quality for calls. In situations when environmental awareness is essential, just toggle the Ambient Sound Mode. The mesmerizing crystalline aesthetic also extends to the pill-shaped charging case.

Overall, expect 8.5 hours of battery life and up to 21.5 hours total with the included storage accessory. For a secure fit, the shape of the housing matches the natural curvature of the human ear. The company is leveraging the extensive data in its archives in coming up with the distinct form factor. The WF-C710N in Glass Blue is your stylish choice.

Images courtesy of Sony