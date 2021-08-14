Contents
- BEST GIFTS FOR GAMERS
- Next Level Racing F-GT Simulator Cockpit (NLR-S010)
- 100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster
- Couchmaster CYCON² Black Edition
- My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade
- LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
- X Rocker Wireless Bluetooth 2.1 Sound Video Gaming Floor Chair
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- Oculus Quest 2 - All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
- Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses
- Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone
- Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse
- Havit RGB Gaming Headphone Stand Desk
- Game Shaped Neon Signs Wall Decor
- Do Not Disturb I am Busy Gaming Socks
- Gamer Mode ON - Stainless Steel Tumbler
- Neck Massage Pillow
- Bose Audio Sunglasses with Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC
- HORI Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick for PlayStation 4
- Decision making flip coin
Choosing a gift for gamers can be tricky. Some like to play on their console and others prefer PC games. There are also people who enjoy both, but all of these options make it difficult to know what type of game you should buy them as a present.
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves video games, then we have you covered. Here are 20 gifts that will put a smile on any gamer’s face this year! We looked through our favorite game websites and found some of the best items out there – from headsets to controllers. These gifts will make anyone happy, especially if they love gaming as much as we do!
With a variety of options, this list has something for every type of gamer from casual to hardcore and everything in between. Gifts range from $5-$1000 so there is an option no matter what budget you’re on!
BEST GIFTS FOR GAMERS
Next Level Racing F-GT Simulator Cockpit (NLR-S010)
Welcome to the Next Level! Escape reality and live in a world of your own design with this dual-position cockpit. It’s perfect for customizing setup positions, thanks to adjustable leg extensions and wheel mounts that can handle any type of driving game – from racing simulators to vehicular combat. With height adjustments too, you won’t need stairs or ramps into this racecar simulator. And don’t worry about carrying your snacks around because there are even cupholders built-in and located at just the right angle so you don’t spill anything on your keyboard while digitally drifting corners. This is a gift for a gamer even Santa would be jealous of giving next year!
Finish Line’s Next Level Racing F-GT Simulator Cockpit is the ultimate racing simulator, designed to seat you in an authentic Formula or GT driving position. Great for gamers and racers alike, this award-winning cockpit can be mounted either vertically standing up or horizontally as a reclining chair. The NLR-S010 features advanced GTR3 game compatibility including I/O box with USB and 10′ pedal and shifter extensions – perfect for realism on formula tracks like Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
Expensive but a great gift for gamers!
100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster
This Scratch Poster is the best way to find your next favorite game! Finding new and fresh video games can be difficult so they’ve compiled this detailed list of 100 Video Games Bucket List perfect for any gamer, whether they’re an expert or novice. Start from Space Invaders all the way to Portal below, spot a game that catches your eye? Get at it! They’ll keep you updated on new releases with their newsletter and social media feeds.
This is the perfect gift for someone who’s been playing video games since they were old enough to reach the TV. This 100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster will get your gamer pumped with all the classics and new releases, letting them scratch away until they’ve played every game on their list!
Alongside these amazing games, you’ll find some real gems that have stood the test of time and others that might just be your new favorite. With a quick flip through this poster, you’ll feel like an expert in no time! Plus they’ve included game summaries from fans for each to help give it a personal touch. So bring on those quality hours with friends and family playing all day long – because as they say: happy gamers are darkly beautiful people
Couchmaster CYCON² Black Edition
It doesn’t matter if you’re a console champ, PC addict, or die-hard casual gamer. The Couchmaster CYCON² Black Edition is the perfect gift for gamers who love to play at home on the couch. With support for up to six USB devices and your gaming essentials all on hand in one place–plus charging capabilities–you’ll never have to stop playing because of spilled drinks again!
The Couchmaster CYCON² Black Edition lets you chill like never before. The CYCON²’s patented design rests both your PC and gaming console to the left or right of your comfortably reclined position while forming an arch over them for ready access when things go south in-game (or likely because you had too much pizza). Its arms are designed to distribute the weight of two large devices on its underside which rests gently on a B3 bucket seat, allowing it to withstand up to 500lbs per end. Plus, with three new USB 3.0 ports at your fingertips (and connected) dragging wires through a living room can no longer be such a frustration!
My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade
Find Your Inner Gamer and Play On!
The amusement has never been so portable! Now there’s no need to travel across town or wait for an installation, just plug in My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade to unleash your inner gamer. This device is packed with 200 retro games including Pac-Man, Asteroids, and Centipede among others. The controls are standard so you can use the joystick-like you’re on a real arcade machine or classic console controller to maneuver your way through game levels. And for those fast-paced moments, don’t worry about buttons, these ones work just like they would in any cabinet. You even have three exciting sound modes – mono speaker mode allows gaming audio without headphones; stereo mode lets gamers hear
Perfect for arcade enthusiasts of any age, the My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade is loaded with every classic game you could ever want to play! That’s not all—the console even packs a speaker and an LED screen. Choose from one of its 200 games or let it pick a random one for you. With controls that feel like they were straight out of 1985 and nostalgic visuals reminiscent of your childhood, this mini arcade cabinet brings back memories in seconds. All that’s left to do now is set up the time capsule on Grandma’s shelf before she finds out about it!
You’ve met your new best friend. He just happened to be born in 1982! Miniature mini arcade packed with games from the ’80s and ’90s. Portable and easy-to-use; a joystick for fast maneuverability, standard A and B buttons for super fun gameplay, start button to pause – this little guy has everything you need! Great for small spaces. Comes fully stocked with 200 retro titles including Pac Man, Tetris, Galaxian, Arkanoid Doh It Again etcetera. Miniature arcade fits anywhere: on tabletops or desk tops perfect match for kid’s rooms as well as teenager rooms. Built-in audio speakers included all that’s needed is four AA batteries (or power cord).
My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade is the perfect gift for gamers of all ages.
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
With this LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit, you can build a brilliantly detailed replica of the original video game console and TV combo which opened gaming up to an entire generation. With over 2,000 high-quality components including studs made from molded plastic bricks and interactive 1980s-style instruction sheet video onscreen, it’s perfect for gamers recreating treasured memories for themselves or someone else.
No gamer can say they don’t have a love for Lego and Nintendo. Best of all, the nostalgia within this set provides even more joy!
The ultimate gift for gamers! This iconic 2,646-piece set assembles into the NES console- and includes an ’80s-looking TV set and game cartridge that fits into the console. Reflect on those good old days when you were only young enough to have two feet hanging off of your chair in front of this video game system. Rebuild Nintendo’s most famous product with LEGO brick pieces to relive nostalgia every day.
X Rocker Wireless Bluetooth 2.1 Sound Video Gaming Floor Chair
The all-new ‘X Rocker Video Gaming Chair’ is the perfect gift for any gamer in your life. Whether they play on their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, this chair will take them to an immersive experience like no other. No need to go find a couch and use pillows — just plop down on the all-purpose plush comfort of their new favorite gaming chair, relax, enjoy some music (or video) with two forward-facing speakers with a powerful subwoofer for unmatched sound and a low rumble that intensifies as you’re playing games or watching movies and TV!
This chair is bound to make you the envy of all your friends, with its support, rich fabric, and perfect appearance. Connecting it an easy task- plug this gaming chair in and game on!
Step up your game with the best gaming chair on the market. This X Rocker sound chair cleverly combines style and comfort to provide a one-of-a-kind experience. It also has special features, such as Bluetooth wireless connection for more immersive gameplay, RCA outputs for old-school speaker connectivity, and headphone jack too so no one will be able to hear what you are listening to. With this chair at your command, it is certain that friends won’t know what hit them!
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset brings all the functionality you need for a gaming headset.
This product has dual-wireless technology that provides rock-solid, 2.4G wireless audio for your game while Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly connect to any mobile devices! The premium 100% hi-res speakers work together with high-density neodymium magnets and reproduce an expansive frequency range from 10 – 40,000 Hz, making your experience sound just like in real life!
To give you the perfect fit without compromising comfort or durability this headset is made of luxuriously lightweight steel and aluminum alloy. This will ensure that your gaming is uninterrupted even during long hours. Even better? Enjoy up to 20 hours.
The perfect present for gamers looking to get in touch with high-tech gaming while still being comfortable!
Oculus Quest 2 - All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
With high-quality games and a chance to meet up with friends in VR, the Oculus Quest 2 is an all-inclusive way for gamers to get their daily dose of immersion. From hard-hitting action RPGs like RuneSaga and Apex Construct to interactive horror experiences such as The Exorcist: Legion VR, Quest 2 lets you explore the big world around you or venture down into your own imagination. Rolland Thunderjaw’s course vaults forward with new twists and turns as players glide past rocks and make lightning-quick jumps across chasms without breaking stride. Push your skills, find unity with nature at breathtaking heights or just put on some ukulele tunes in Quill18’s virtual home.
Oculus Quest 2 is Oculus’ newest all-in-one VR headset that runs on an Android operating system and delivers a high frame rate for games. It has 32GB of internal storage. You can connect Quest to your Facebook account, making connecting with friends in VR easy.
Enjoy breathtaking views of nature or transport yourself into a dystopian future with gripping social stories, games, simulations and more!
Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses
Still, looking for the right gift for your gamer friend? Look no further! Blue cut BLUE LIGHT GLASSES are the perfect accessory to keep those pesky screens at bay in an innovative new way. You’ll find these great, chic glasses just what you’ve been looking for – and they look good on both women AND men.
You’ve been warned about the dangers of sitting too close to a computer screen or TV and knew your day was going to be an eye strain-fest. It’s already 9 PM, you want to finish that project but you know if you go on for one more hour, it’ll leave you with a full headache and ridiculously tired. You’ve tried so many tinted glasses before where they’re either ugly or don’t protect from blue light sufficiently but we got great news! We’ve found these luxurious blue light blocking glasses which are not only perfect since they block out 100% of harmful blue spectrum up into the 400 nm range – these stylish gaming glasses make sure your eyes stay clear and free from irritation by reducing the ill effects on your eyes.
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone
Want to play Fortnite on your crazy commute? Sick of playing mobile games with just a touchscreen and no physical buttons? The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller was built for mobility. It’s the first of its kind to bring console-level controls running on iOS devices, complete with an analog stick and face buttons. Designed for those who want access to their favorite mobile titles wherever they go, this has been one long time coming – put down that potato peeler!
Built to bring console-level control with comfort and precision to mobile games everywhere, this mobile game controller lets you enjoy AAA games on the go anytime and anywhere. Equipped with features like trigger buttons that guarantee FACT action gameplay, dual joysticks for smoother in-game navigation, and myriad connection options; this is truly one device for entertainment & productivity on the go!
Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse
Discover the next generation of intuitive mouse technology that immerses you with lightning-fast and precise control. Take your skills to an even higher level with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons, programmable switching options, customizable Chroma RGB color profiles, and amazing precision that’ll make every click count. Equipped with 3x faster than traditional mechanical switches in an all-new Razer optical sensor design for tracking 20K at speed without sacrificing accuracy or reliability.
Unleash a cascade of commands made possible by 11 programmable buttons including 4 side panels for executing complex macros across multiple game titles. Now it can be done effortlessly in just one hand – all without fishing around the keyboard!
The Razer Basilisk v2 is a versatile wired gaming mouse that adapts to your favorite surface with a mercury-infused coating, and it makes a great gift for gaming enthusiasts.
Havit RGB Gaming Headphone Stand Desk
No game is complete without a cool accessory for your headset. But those old school stands can take up all the room. Not to mention they look clunky and would never match any of your furniture, clothes, or décor in the dorms (we’re looking at you, big brother Jimmy). Rather than give in to these giant obstacles to happiness head-on, there’s this amazing contraption from Havit® that lets you not only store your earphones standing on their own with ease but also keep them tangle-free!
This innovative accessory will hold two or more sets of headphones, as well as all of the other peripheral gadgets you need! With 7 colors available to change with your moods – giving it that ultimate gaming feel. We bet you can’t wait to place one next time you game in style!
Cool gift for all types of gamers!
Game Shaped Neon Signs Wall Decor
Add some lights to your gaming experience with this LED Gamepad Neon Sign. Powered by low-energy LEDs, it has a USB cable that lets you attach it to any USB power supply or to the computer and comes equipped with a plug-and-play design for use in virtually any scenario! Whether you’re hosting a party, setting up an awesome man cave, or celebrating the game day on Sunday’s watch football in style with the only neon sign as cool as you are.
Brighten up your home with decorative lighting that is perfect for all occasions.
Turn any space into a gaming paradise with this LED Gamepad Neon sign. The shape of the gamepad is iconic for all gamers and perfect as a gift to an avid gamer, or just decorating your own room! Easily plug in and play.
The LED Gamepad Neon Sign is a great gift for teen boys and men who love gaming. Easy to use, the kid’s room or game room will be illuminated when you plug in this neon sign toy. Perfect as party favors, decoration for boys’ bedrooms and teenage dens at home, bringing colorful light to man caves and clubs during parties.
Do Not Disturb I am Busy Gaming Socks
These Socks are perfect gifts for boys, men, and teens who love gaming. They can show their true gamer pride with these funny socks that say “Do Not Disturb I’m Gaming.” With an awesome design and soft construction to keep your feet feeling wonderful and comfy all day, these captivating socks will leave anyone you know begging for the perfect gift!
Do not disturb I’m Gaming Socks are fun socks for gamers that say “Do Not Disturb” with a down arrow right below it. The lettering is rubberized so you can wear them on slippery floors. They’re comfortable and warm, but never make your feet hot or sweaty while playing video games!
Gamer Mode ON - Stainless Steel Tumbler
Designed for gamers, this tumbler is perfect at the in-law’s house or your desk. Never lose track of time again with your drink on a coffee break without burning your fingers holding it because you’re not done playing yet.
The Gamer Mode ON Tumbler includes an 18/8 food-grade stainless steel interior to avoid cheap materials that could lead to BPA leaching from plastic – keeping drinks hotter or colder longer than any other cup! The watertight lid helps keep spills off the floor when using as a travel mug and the straw hole lets players take drinks right out of their favorite games.
Neck Massage Pillow
Whether you’re an avid gamer, or someone who spends too many hours a day on the computer, VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Shiatsu Deep Kneading Shoulder Back is the perfect way to increase comfort and keep your muscles from getting overused. You’ll be able to focus better thanks to a soothing massage, all while feeling less of that tightness at the end of a rigorous game of Counter-Strike. The heating function also helps with muscle relief – this cools off any area around it after those long hours spent in front of the screen. With German technology and design, these massages are so strong they can even combat workplace fatigue during long workdays!
The VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow is a perfect gift for the gaming enthusiast who plays for hours on his smartphone. The three rotating nodes are proven to treat overused and tight muscles, relaxing them in no time with shiatsu deep-kneading massage. With gentle heating that soothes aches, this device can easily be turned on or off with the flick of a button, which makes it so easy to use! This ergonomic pillow design suits all body shapes for suitable acupressure from neck to thighs when sitting at your desk or lying down watching TV after a long day’s work as well as being able to play video games.
Bose Audio Sunglasses with Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Bose sets the standard for audio in eyewear with their new proprietary, ultra-small speaker system that delivers more lifelike sound than ever before. With Bose Frames Alto, you get incredible Bluetooth headphones built into a pair of classy sunglasses – all without compromising your ability to enjoy what’s happening around you. Choose from 2 size options and 3 frame colors, each providing unrivaled fine craftsmanship that will set you apart wherever life takes you.
Bose Frames are the smartest way to listen. Crafted from premium materials, Bose Hearing Frames with Active Noise Cancellation technology and built-in Bluetooth technology provides you with immersive audio without any wires. You’re the only person able to hear anything —a whole new personal experience for music on the go!
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC
The Helios 300 is a sleek laptop with powerful gaming performance, featuring a 6th-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics. It helps you enjoy entertainment anywhere from your daily needs to thirst for hardcore games. You can now take on all challengers – even those online – while getting the experience you want.
During your road trips, the weight of your bag shouldn’t be an issue when you have this amazing device with its thin profile and strong materials which make it light but durable at the same time in any situation! Additionally, Acer Predator’s exclusive CoolerBoost technology gives up to 7 hours* of battery life on a single charge, based not only on laptops specs as well on how you use it.
With a powerful Intel Core i7-8750H and GeForce GTX 1060 Overclockable Gaming Graphics, the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC will easily handle any game you throw at it. A 15.6″ Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, NIVIDA G-Sync Technology, and 72% NTSC color balance allows for an immersive gaming experience in whatever setting you find yourself. The built-in backlit keyboard ensures that your keys are lit up even in the darkest of situations – so there’s no need to worry about getting stuck or surrounded by enemies without being able to see which key to press! With its metal chassis and AeroBlade 3D Fans, this laptop stays cool and consistent even after hours of
HORI Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick for PlayStation 4
PlayStation gamers, get ready for the fight of your life. The new HORI Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick for PlayStation 4 is officially licensed by SIEA and designed to work with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC systems. Includes turbo functions, touch panel, button assignment, and more- now you’re playing like a pro!
Decision making flip coin
Flip to make tough decisions, settle arguments, determine the winner of a game. This sturdy steel coin features two sides that show “heads” and “tails.”
Decision-making flip coin invented by gamers for gamers! The best part is any decision can be made with just one toss and it’s easy to know who won in the end. What happens when you pull your hair out trying to decide between fast food or expensive steak dinner? Never give yourself a headache from overthinking these simple things again- just grab this cool Decision Making flip Coin today!