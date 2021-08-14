BEST GIFTS FOR GAMERS

Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star

Find Your Inner Gamer and Play On!

The amusement has never been so portable! Now there’s no need to travel across town or wait for an installation, just plug in My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade to unleash your inner gamer. This device is packed with 200 retro games including Pac-Man, Asteroids, and Centipede among others. The controls are standard so you can use the joystick-like you’re on a real arcade machine or classic console controller to maneuver your way through game levels. And for those fast-paced moments, don’t worry about buttons, these ones work just like they would in any cabinet. You even have three exciting sound modes – mono speaker mode allows gaming audio without headphones; stereo mode lets gamers hear

Perfect for arcade enthusiasts of any age, the My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade is loaded with every classic game you could ever want to play! That’s not all—the console even packs a speaker and an LED screen. Choose from one of its 200 games or let it pick a random one for you. With controls that feel like they were straight out of 1985 and nostalgic visuals reminiscent of your childhood, this mini arcade cabinet brings back memories in seconds. All that’s left to do now is set up the time capsule on Grandma’s shelf before she finds out about it!

You’ve met your new best friend. He just happened to be born in 1982! Miniature mini arcade packed with games from the ’80s and ’90s. Portable and easy-to-use; a joystick for fast maneuverability, standard A and B buttons for super fun gameplay, start button to pause – this little guy has everything you need! Great for small spaces. Comes fully stocked with 200 retro titles including Pac Man, Tetris, Galaxian, Arkanoid Doh It Again etcetera. Miniature arcade fits anywhere: on tabletops or desk tops perfect match for kid’s rooms as well as teenager rooms. Built-in audio speakers included all that’s needed is four AA batteries (or power cord).

My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade is the perfect gift for gamers of all ages.