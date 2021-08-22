Most high-end watchmakers often keep the number of examples down for that air of exclusivity. These serialized models are what collector’s wait for and snap up once available. Then there are the one-offs that are highly sought-after for their bespoke sophistication. Montblanc is showing its support for breast cancer awareness by building the 1858 Geosphere Pink Dial Unique Piece.

The Hamburg, Germany-based luxury brand is participating in a charity auction along with the other prestigious names. We count timepieces from MB&F, Panerai, Bulgari, IWC, and Zenith who have respective entries for the Pink Dial Project initiative.

Hosting the event in October is Loupe This — a new bidding platform established by distinguished watch collector Eric Ku. Circling back to Montblanc’s 1858 Geosphere Pink Dial Unique Piece, we’re looking at a 42 mm titanium case in a coat of black DLC.

Also, the stealthy tone gets its contrast from the bright fuchsia pink of its dial. Depending on your viewing angle, the sunray finish creates a dynamic effect on the shade. Other striking elements include the two domed hemisphere globes, a secondary time zone sub-dial at 9 o’clock, and a date window at 3 o’clock.

Montblanc then gives the Arabic numeral hour markers, globes, bezel compass indications, a coat of blue Super-LumiNova. Meanwhile, the hands and rest of the indices are in green. Everything is running on the manufacturer’s MB 29.25 automatic calibre with a 42-hour power reserve.

The 1858 Geosphere Pink Dial Unique Piece caseback features a laser engraving of iconic Mont Blanc peak, a wind rose compass, and the Pink Dial Project badge. 100% of the proceeds from the auction go to charities based in Australia, Holland, Singapore, the US, Switzerland, and the UK.

Images courtesy of Montblanc