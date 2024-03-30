Adidas has teamed up with famous labels in the past on its famous Sambas, including with Clarks and Wales Bonner. This time, the sportswear brand collaborated with the famously lowkey JJJJound for a pair of Samba OGs that are minimalist yet fashionable. Called the Adidas Samba OG x JJJJound Shoes, which boasts a silhouette that’s still unequivocally Samba. But there are some elevated details worth mentioning.

For starters, this pair switched up the colorways featuring not white but off-white upper. It also has a few noticeable collaborative branding on the inside of the ankle that references the famed Scheinfeld factory, located just 45 minutes from Adidas’ global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Moreover, it has JJJJound branding on the lateral side of the classic gold Samba. Meanwhile, suede overlays against premium leather uppers create a beautiful contrast. Rounding up the elements on the new Adidas Samba OG X JJJJound Shoes that are classic Samba details include leather insole and lining, gum rubber outsole, a T-toe design, and serrated 3-Stripes.

These shoes “connect you to Adidas’ roots and authentic football heritage in a premium design — done while showcasing the Montreal-based design studio’s belief in the power of minimal design.” It comes in a regular fit with lace closures, plus an extra set of laces in the box.

The Adidas Samba OG X JJJJound Shoes is made in Germany, further giving it a premium edge. This collaborative silhouette is available in two colorways, namely Off White/Core Black/Gum and Tan/Brown/Gum. The pair retails for $250 and is available for purchase via the adidas CONFIRMED mobile app.