Denham Place dates back to 1688 and is set under just 43-acres of parkland designed by Lancelot Capability’ Brown. It’s a refurbished and modernized Grade I-Listed mansion located in Denham village, in Buckinghamshire, U.K. It underwent an extensive eight-year restoration led by award-winning architect Alexander Kravetz, who worked alongside English Heritage and The Georgian Group to guarantee that the restoration was complete with historic accuracy. The property is now on the market for a whopping $88,320,000.

The manor once housed notable former residents including the Bonaparte Imperial family and American banker JP Morgan. Likewise, politician and movie financier Lord Robert Vansittart and “James Bond” film franchise co-producer Harry Saltzman. Saltzman was so enamored with the place that he used the library as a stand-in for M’s office in the Roger Moore-era Bond films “The Man with the Golden Gun” and “Live and Let Die”.

Denham Place is listed on Savills which describes it as a “grand 28,525 sq. ft. manor house, built in classic William and Mary architectural style.” It has a private palace with state room-style principal entertaining spaces, has estate cottages, ancillary buildings and substantial garaging for vehicles, totaling 11,199 sq. ft.

The principal rooms boasts 16-foot heigh ceilings, tall sash windows, and ornate plasterwork throughout. The estate also features a balance of landscaped gardens and Grade II listed parkland and woodland that borders the 18-hole Buckinghamshire Golf Club championship course. The grounds include a formal sunken garden, a walled garden, a meadow, orchard, and a lake.

Denham Place has 12 AC-equipped bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 12 reception rooms and family and catering kitchens. There’s a lift access to all floors aside from the staircase, underfloor heating throughout and embedded audio-visual technology. There is also planning consent to transform the property into a VIP health spa that offers state-of-the-art gym, sauna, steam rooms, changing rooms, lounges, three treatment rooms and two wet-treatment rooms complete with a 15-metre outdoor swimming pool.

