Lems Telluride Boot are for outdoor enthusiasts looking for footwear that doesn’t restrict movements yet offers comfortable protection. This pair “combines the freedom of going barefoot with exceptional comfort.”

This is a zero-drop masterpiece that features the same impressive and top-performing outsole as the brand’s Primal Zen sneaker. It’s built upon the renowned Widest Fit Last, featuring an ultra-wide toe box, similar with the Primal 2, to allow your toes more room to flex, spread or wiggle without having to remove the boots. Thus, ensuring your feet stay comfortable even on extended adventures.

Moreover, Lems Telluride Boot is made from 9.5mm LemsRubber (air injection-blown rubber compound) making it exceptionally lightweight and incredibly flexible. You can fold it in half for storage and it doesn’t crack or break. The Men’s size eight only weighs 0.7 ounces and size 10 is 11.4 ounces, making them light on your feet so you can cover more miles. When it comes to protection, the luxurious upper uses soft suede treated with a spray like Nikwax or other suede protectors for enhanced water resistance.

Meanwhile, the gusseted tongue keeps sand or debris out to keep your feet clean and comfortable and the plush faux fur lining offers warmth on colder days. Inside, is a newly designed insole with a couple layers of open-cell PU (0.8mm cork and 3mm PU) for exceptional comfort and breathability. The dual-density insole enhances comfort and flexibility and offers a more secured fit, to ensure your feet remain pampered on every adventure.

Aside from providing cushion and comfort, the zero-drop build on the Lems Telluride Boot also promotes proper posture. It encourages mid-foot strike as it places the forefoot and heel flat to the ground correcting posture and aligning your spine.

Images courtesy of Lems Shoes