Casio’s G-SHOCK is one of the world’s most iconic watch brands for a good reason. Its timekeeping instruments are extremely durable and remarkably fashionable in a retro kind of way. Therefore, we regularly see collaborations that lead to limited-edition versions of popular silhouettes, like this 5600 designed by Online Ceramics for Hodinkee with creative input from John Mayer.

Industry sources were quick to remind us this is the musician’s second outing and certainly not the last. For those who are not familiar with Online Ceramics, it’s a style group operating out of Los Angeles, California. Hodinkee claims the labels “has developed a cult following for playful, trippy, and often tie-dyed designs.” However, their take on the 5600 is on the understated side.

The octagonal deep forest green resin case measures 48.9 mm x 13.4 mm and comes with a stainless case back. The metal sports a cool engraving of a snail logo and the Hodinkee branding just below it. Its fixed bezel is adorned with the text G-SHOCK and Protection in white. Moreover, the bumper frames a black dial printed with button function labels, features, and Online Ceramics icon in red.

Its mineral glass cover protects the TN-LCD which displays the time, day, and date. A press of the “Light” on the lower-right of the case band activates the electro-luminescent backlight and reveals a cool message that reads “love grows in the sunshine.” Its resin strap also carries several lines of text rendered in yellow like “Sun Watch, Moon Time,” and “Mushroom House Haunted Wagon.”

Finally, we have the Online Ceramic branding in white printed along the length of the resin strap. This G-SHOCK 5600 is a great accessory to wear with a casual outfit. As a limited-edition release, it’s best you grab one while supplies last.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK/Hodinkee