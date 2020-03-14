Audio reproduction has come a long way when it comes to features and fidelity. Advancements in wireless technology and manufacturing processes are giving consumers even better sound quality than before. Ask any audiophile and they will tell you that cables are still the way to go, but Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and earphones have undergone a remarkable transformation. Innovative codecs allow compatible devices to transmit and receive near-lossless audio. We recently stumbled upon a pair of over-ear headphones that comes with all these features – the Mixcder E7.

While it’s easy to neglect other brands in favor of more recognizable labels in the industry, sometimes you just have to take the plunge. After all, you will never discover hidden gems if you just skim the surface. The first thing we notice about the E7 is the impressive quality of its design and construction.

Design & Construction

Open the box and the first thing that greets you is a lightweight-yet-durable carrying case. The exterior is covered with a soft-touch black fabric with a small script of the Mixcder branding. Its minimalistic appeal is somewhat preferable to those with loud graphics and excessive labelling all around.

Moving on the headphones itself, you are greeting with a surprisingly premium aesthetic. The flexible metal frame of the headband sports a plush leatherette cover carefully stitched with soft padding for comfort. Likewise, the large earcups are made of the same material with supple cushioning — perfect for long listening sessions.

Features & Specifications

The swivel mechanism makes the Mixcder E7 surprisingly ergonomic, which is what we are after with a pair of headphones. Moreover, it’s great that the manufacturer is packing each unit with push buttons. While touch-based controls are more innovative, it cannot emulate the tactile feel of actual buttons.

Another cool functionality that goes into each unit is Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These can be turned on and off via the toggle switch on the left earcup. This feature is ideal in situations wherein there is a lot of background noise. Using Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm’s aptX audio technology, users can look forward to outstanding acoustics.

Moreover, with the help of Qualcomm’s clear Voice capture (cVc) noise reduction tech, answering calls are virtually free from distortion. Meanwhile, the 500 mAh battery lasts up to 25 hours on a single charge. The Mixcder E7 comes in three colors: Black, Twilight Orange, and Mint Green.

Images courtesy of Mixcder