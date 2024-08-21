When you play on a variety of gaming platforms, it’s usually a bit more expensive. Given every manufacturer uses proprietary connectivity technologies for its accessories, the cost of first-party gear will eventually stack up. On the other hand, we have third-party alternatives with comprehensive compatibility. For example, there is the FUNDIAN X1 — an all-in-one controller for most systems.

This exciting SKU is currently in the crowdfunding phase but is already leagues ahead of its modest $499 goal. As of our writing, the Kickstarter page lists 190 backers with 22 days to go, while the total pledges are at $17,997. Moreover, it seems this is also a collaborative venture with Cookie Run by Devsisters.

As far as supported platforms go, the FUNDIAN says it will work with iOS Arcade. Android, Windows, macOS, SteamOS, and the Nintendo Switch. At a glance, they are also opting for a traditional gamepad form factor albeit with questionable ergonomics. Perhaps our opinion could change after a hands-on experience with the X1.

This device features a traditional gamepad layout on one side and a backlit 62-key QWERTY with a touchpad arrangement on the other. The housing is mostly in blue but flaunts exclusive graphics for a vibrant and playful touch. The top section of the X1 holds the bumper buttons. With the exception of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, this is the ideal input device for everything else.

As the timeline suggests, mass production will start this October and units will ship out to backers by November. As long as no issues come up, the X1 distribution should be smooth sailing moving forward. While you’re at it, grab the official storage bag and stand to enjoy the gaming anywhere.

Images courtesy of FUNDIAN