For years, the basic design of a turntable has remained relatively unchanged. We can attribute it to the available technology and materials at the time. Nevertheless, the drive to express creativity will always find a way as we can clearly see here. This is a concept by Jexter Lim that embodies a Memphis Milano style. The Brick flaunts a striking aesthetic but might not be for everyone.

Despite the playful yet stylish motif of this vinyl record player, its appeal is questionable. Folks who take music playback seriously tend to stick with standard form factors. Although there is some wiggle room for more avant-garde options, minimalism still comes first. Unfortunately, the downside is a lack of contrast.

Instead of your typical rectangular plinth, the Brick prefers to combine two distinct shapes. The section that houses the tonearm, controls, and ports resembles a cube from various angles. However, Lim then incorporates an inverted cone to hold the platter and spindle. Keep in mind there is no mention of the mechanism in use.

To optimize space within the enclosure, this machine will probably benefit from a direct-drive system over a belt-drive setup. Instead of toggle switches, the Brick features push buttons for the start/stop functions and speed selection. A removable transparent dust cover adapts to the unique silhouette of the turntable.

One of the images posted by the Taiwanese industrial designer implies Bluetooth capabilities. Given most modern turntables include this function for wireless connectivity, the Brick accounts for this convenience as well. Among the color combinations presented, the tonal silver version seems the most elegant among the bunch.

Images courtesy of Jexter Lim/Behance