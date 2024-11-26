Content creation seems easy at first glance, but a lot goes on behind the scenes, not to mention the post-production work in some cases. Meanwhile, live streaming introduces its own set of challenges. Changing camera angles, zooming in, and panning out is easy with another set of hands helping out. However, solo ventures are also possible with the OBSBOT Tail Air.

Even with a professional behind the camera, mistakes can still happen. However, modern artificial intelligence and advanced sensors are highly unlikely to encounter any errors. The versatile Tail Air adapts to what users need and is scalable for multi-unit configurations. In other words, you can start with one and add more along the way.

Design-wise, it’s a sleek device with a cylindrical base that gradually tapers on top. OBSBOT lists the dimensions as 66.65 mm x 73.25 mm x 132.5 mm with a weight of approximately 344.5 grams. The compact form factor makes it easy to transport one or more of these bad boys.

“Evolving from previous OBSBOT products, Tail Air has been designed to strike the perfect balance between compact size, versatile connectivity, and NDI support for being a well-compatibility streaming camera,” reads the product description.

A physical remote controller is optional as the cutting-edge technology behind the Tail Air detects specific hand gestures to execute commands. You can start/stop recording, lock/unlock the subject, zoom in/zoom out, and more. Automatically track humans, objects, and animals for an impressive range of footage.

Use it to live stream on the most popular online platforms and take control via Stream Deck, VISCA, OSC, and NDI. The Tail Air is an essential device for content creators and streamers who prefer to handle everything personally. You can also gift it to a loved one who might needs high-tech help.

Images courtesy of OBSBOT