What gaming industry pundits previously considered a fad has now grown into a market worth close to $250 billion. Given mobile gaming is accessible to everyone who owns a smartphone, even big-name studios launch AAA titles for Android and iOS. Moreover, this remarkable success created a niche the likes of 8BitDo now cater to. Enjoy tactile precision with the new Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller.

Unlike video game consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch, only a few handsets have first-party accessories. Off the top of our head, we have Xiaomi’s Blackshark subsidiary and ASUS’ Republic of Gamers. The rest rely on third-party providers for their aftermarket add-ons. Unfortunately, poor quality control is a widespread problem.

Based on our experiences, the Hong Kong-based brand is currently the undisputed king when it comes to gaming gamepads, arcade sticks, keyboards, mice, adapters, and software. As such, the incoming Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller should surpass expectations. We can tell from the design that the ergonomics will be a defining feature.

Play longer as the grips and button layout reduce fatigue, while the hall effect joysticks and triggers ensure accuracy. No need for cables as the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your device. The 350 mAh battery packs enough charge to last up to 15 hours. Plus, it only takes 1.5 hours to fully recharge.

Customize each button’s functions as well as the extra paddles on the grips via 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software. Rubberized surfaces provide a reliable solid grip on your smartphone as the telescopic stretching mechanism clamps on securely. The Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is ideal for shooters, action RPGs, fighting games, and other genres that would benefit from a gamepad.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo